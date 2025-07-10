Israeli Air Force Strikes 180 Gaza Targets Amid Intensified Offensive

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced that its air force carried out more than 180 airstrikes across the Gaza Strip within the past 24 hours, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing military campaign against Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

In a statement released Thursday, the IDF detailed that the targeted strikes included militant operatives, tunnel shafts, booby-trapped buildings, weapons depots, and anti-tank missile positions.

The aerial assault forms part of a broader strategy aimed at dismantling remaining militant strongholds and crippling the command infrastructure of Palestinian armed factions.

Simultaneously, five IDF divisions involving tens of thousands of troops are conducting intensified ground operations across Gaza. In northern areas, units from the 401st Armored Brigade reportedly uncovered multiple tunnel shafts and hidden weapons caches believed to be used by Hamas fighters.

In one key engagement, the 401st Brigade identified Hamas operatives hiding in a structure and coordinated a drone strike to neutralize the cell. Similarly, the elite Multi-Domain Unit located a group of Islamic Jihad fighters and executed a drone-assisted strike on their position.

The IDF emphasized that the combined air and ground campaign is focused on disrupting militant logistics, eliminating combatants, and destroying key infrastructure used to sustain ongoing attacks against Israel.

Images emerging from Jabalia, a northern Gaza town, depict thick plumes of smoke rising from residential zones, highlighting the scale of destruction and the intensity of the conflict in urban battlegrounds.

While the IDF has not released casualty figures for the latest operations, local sources report heavy bombardments and ongoing urban combat, pointing to a dramatic uptick in military activity. There has been no official response yet from Hamas or Islamic Jihad.