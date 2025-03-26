Israeli Agro-Business Company To Revive Abia’s Poultry Farm

Share

An Israeli agro-business investment company, AgroTop Israel, has expressed interest in reviving the moribund Ogwe Golden Chicken poultry farm in the Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State.

The leader of the delegation and Business Development Manager, Ofer Zuntz, made this proposal during a meeting with Governor Alex Otti, saying his company is eager to partner with the Abia State Government in the agricultural sector, particularly in livestock farming, including poultry and piggery.

Zuntz expressed confidence that the partnership would be mutually beneficial, emphasizing that AgroTop Israel’s investments are long-term and sustainable, with operations in over 50 countries across five continents.

He commended Governor Otti for his open-door policy and business-friendly approach, which, he noted, made access to the governor seamless.

Zuntz further assured that AgroTop Israel does not engage in short-term projects but rather focuses on long-term investments with no exit strategy.

In his response, Governor Otti welcomed the proposal, stating that his administration is committed to revitalizing abandoned projects for the economic growth of the State.

He revealed that the government’s team would engage further with the investors to explore the concessioning of the Ogwe Golden Chicken poultry farm to AgroTop Israel to enhance productivity.

“Agriculture, especially poultry farming, is a key component of our economic strategy. In the past, poultry farms thrived across the state, including the Ogwe Golden Chicken, which, unfortunately, has been abandoned for years.

“However, we have plans to revive it, just as we are working to restore other neglected industries and projects.

“We are not starting from scratch, as there is already a structure in place. While it may be obsolete due to technological advancements, we at least have a location.

“Once we complete our due diligence and confirm that you are the right partners, we can consider the concessioning of the farm to you and your associates,” the Governor said.

Governor Otti also expressed interest in partnering with AgroTop Israel on other agricultural value chains, including piggery, and thanked the delegation for their proposal.

Earlier, Ejike Nwankwo, the founding Director of Max Agro Farms, a local partner of AgroTop Israel, highlighted the company’s expertise in agricultural solutions, with a primary focus on poultry production.

He noted that the visit was aimed at presenting an investment proposal that would be mutually beneficial to both the Israeli company and Abia State.

