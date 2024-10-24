New Telegraph

October 25, 2024
Israel: We Killed Nasrallah’s Apparent Successor In Beirut Strike

Israel’s army said it had killed the cleric tipped to succeed slain Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in an air strike on Beirut three weeks ago that targeted commanders of the Iran-backed militant group.

“It can now be confirmed that in an attack approximately three weeks ago, Hashem Safieddine, the head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, and Ali Hussein Hazima, the head of Hezbollah’s Intelligence Directorate, were killed along with other Hezbollah commanders,” the Israeli army said in a statement Tuesday.

The army said the air force had hit Hezbollah’s main intelligence headquarters in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Hezbollah’s stronghold in the Lebanese capital, and that more than 25 Hezbollah militants were present at the time, reports AFP. Longtime Hezbollah leader Nasrallah was killed on September 27 in an Israeli air strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs.

