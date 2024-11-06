Israel Warns Residents To Leave South Beirut Amid Hezbollah Attack

Share

The Israeli army on Wednesday asked the residents of two neighbourhoods in Beirut’s southern suburbs to leave immediately before planned strikes by the Hezbollah militant group.

In a speech delivered by the new militant leader, Naim Qassem on Wednesday, November 6, marking 40 days since his predecessor was killed in a strike said his group had tens of thousands of combatants ready to fight Israel.

“We have tens of thousands of trained resistance combatants” ready to fight, he said, adding that nowhere in Israel was “off-limits” to the group’s attacks.

In response to the threat, the Israeli Army urged residents to vacate the area with immediate effect.

“You are located near facilities and interests affiliated with Hezbollah, against which the Israel Defense Forces (military) will act in the near future,” army spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post on X that included a map of the areas in question.

