Israel Warns Hezbollah, Lebanon Over Border Fighting

Israel’s military will act to remove Hezbollah from the border with Lebanon if its attacks con- tinue, an Israeli minister has warned. Benny Gantz said the military would intervene if militants do not stop firing on northern Israel.

Time for a diplomatic solution was running out, he added. Meanwhile, the head of the Israel Defence Forces said troops were in “very high readiness” for more fighting in the north.

“Our first task is to restore security and the sense of security to the residents in the north, and this will take time,” Chief of the General Staff Lt Gen Herzi Halevi said, after conducting a “situational assessment”. Cross-border exchanges of fire have been escalating since Hamas’ October 7 attacks on Israel, reports the BBC.