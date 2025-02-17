Share

The Iran government have declared that the United States (US) and Israeli threats violated international law, adding that the two countries ‘cannot do a damn thing’.

This is coming after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Jerusalem on Sunday and said their countries were determined to thwart Iran’s nuclear ambitions and its influence in the Middle East.

Netanyahu said Israel had dealt a mighty blow to Iran since the start of the war in Gaza, adding that with the support of US President Donald Trump.

Responding at a weekly press conference on Monday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, said when it comes to a country like Iran, Israel and the United States cannot do a damn thing.

“You cannot threaten Iran on one hand and claim to support dialogue on the other hand,” Baghaei said.

Trump has expressed an openness to a deal with Tehran while also reinstating the maximum pressure campaign on Iran that was applied during his first term to stop Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

While stopping short of renewing a ban on direct talks with Washington decreed in 2018, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has criticised Trump’s previous administration for not honouring its promises.

Recall that In 2018, Trump pulled the US out of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear pact with world powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy.

A year later, Iran reacted by breaching the pact’s nuclear curbs, accelerating enrichment of uranium to up to 60% purity, close to the roughly 90% of weapons grade.

