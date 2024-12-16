Israel To Close Embassy In Ireland Over ‘Anti-Israel Policies’

Share

Israel will close its embassy in Dublin over “the extreme anti-Israel policies of the Irish government”, its foreign minister has said. Gideon Saar said the Republic of Ireland had crossed “every red line”.

In a statement, he said Israel’s ambassador to Dublin had been recalled in the past following what it called Ireland’s “unilateral decision to recognise a Palestinian state”.

He added that the decision followed Ireland’s announcement of its support for South Africa’s legal action against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing the country of “genocide”.

Saar said: “The actions and anti-Semitic rhetoric used by Ireland against Israel are rooted in the de-legitimisation and demonisation of the Jewish state, along with double standards, reports the BBC.

“Israel will invest its resources in advancing bilateral relations with countries worldwide according to priorities that also take into account the attitudes and actions of these states toward Israel.”

