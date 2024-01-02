Israel Supreme Court strikes down judicial reforms

Israel’s Supreme Court has struck down controversial judicial reforms that triggered nationwide protests last year against the Netanyahu government. The reforms would have limited the Supreme Court and given the government a greater say in appointing judges.

Critics say they would have severely undermined the country’s democracy by weakening the judicial system.

There is strong opposition to the Netanyahu government, seen as the most right-wing in Israel’s history.

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the law passed by the government in 2023 follows months of internal turmoil, reports the BBC.

In July, the government passed into law what is now known as the “reasonableness” bill.

This removed the power of the Supreme Court and lower courts in Israel to cancel government decisions deemed “extremely unreasonable.”

At the time, the law caused widespread anger and division, prompting hundreds of thousands of protestors to take the streets calling for the reforms to be scrapped and for the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.