December 10, 2024
Israel Strikes Suspected Syria Chemical Weapon Sites

An Israeli soldier stands guard at a security fence near the so-called Alpha Line that separates the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights from Syria, in the town of Majdal Shams, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Israel has confirmed it is carrying out air strikes on Syria to target suspected chemical weapons and missile sites.

Gideon Saar, the country’s foreign minister, said this was to stop weapons falling “into the hands of extremists”, following the overthrow of the Assad regime.

Media reports suggest there have been dozens of Israeli air strikes in the past two days, including on a site in Damascus said to have been used for rocket development by Iranian scientists, reports the BBC.

The Israeli air strikes come as the UN’s chemical watchdog warns authorities in Syria to ensure that suspected stockpiles of chemical weapons are safe.

