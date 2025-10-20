Israel Strikes Gaza As IDF, Hamas Accuse Each Other Of Breaching Ceasefire

The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas has reached a critical moment as both sides accuse each other of violating the truce. The Israel Defence Forces says Hamas “fired an antitank missile and gunfire toward IDF troops” near Rafah, but the militant group says it is unaware of any clashes there. Israel’s military has carried out air strikes in Rafah in response, it says.

Hamas has said Israel “continues to breach the agreement”, while the IDF says the alleged attack by Hamas is a “bold violation of the ceasefire”. Elsewhere, a doctor at al-Aqsa Hospital says nine Palestinians have been killed in central Gaza by Israeli air strikes on al-Zawaida and Nuseirat, reports the BBC.

The Israeli military launched a campaign in Gaza in response to the October 7, 2023 attack, in which Hamas-led gunmen killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel and took 251 others hostage. More than 68,000 people have been killed by Israeli attacks in Gaza since then, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Meanwhile, The US says it has “credible reports” that Hamas is planning an “imminent” attack on civilians in Gaza, which it says would be a “direct and grave” violation of the ceasefire agreement.

A planned attack against Palestinians would “undermine the significant progress achieved through mediation efforts”, a statement by the state department said. It did not provide further details – or how this would be a breach of the US-brokered ceasefire agreed with Israel.

Hamas rejected the US statement as false. It has, however, been re-establishing control – and has had gunfights with a local clan in Gaza – in the power vacuum that followed the Israeli partial withdrawal.

The first phase of the ceasefire deal between them is currently in progress – all living hostages have been released and bodies of the deceased are still being returned to Israel.