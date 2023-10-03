Israel Seeks FCTA’s Partnership To Establish Abuja’s Digital Economy Centre

The Israeli government has expressed interest in partnering with the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) to establish a digital centre, where youths and other interested people can acquire relevant technological skills for the digital economy.

This disclosure was made on Tuesday in Abuja by the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Michael Freeman when he visited FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Freeman who presented some vegetables grown in Abuja with Israeli technologies to the Minister, said his country has achieved remarkable growth in agriculture and would like to share experiences with the Nigerian government and farmers.

He noted that already some Israeli experts have been on standby, waiting for a conducive environment to come and help in developing strategies for security, agriculture and alternative energy.

In his remarks, FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike disclosed that FCT Administration was already working towards developing a technology village and would welcome collaboration with credible individuals and organisations.

Wike also assured the Ambassador that the administration would be glad to partner with Israel in building a large farm that can massively employ the youths while promoting food security.

He equally reiterated that the recent enforcement of the payment of ground rate was not meant to embarrass anyone but to help enhance the administration’s revenue generation for more development.

While acknowledging that Nigeria has had pockets of challenges in the area of security, he however, assured that the administration of President Bola Tinubu was working to tackle it.