Israel Says 8 Hostages Are Dead, As Thousands Of Gazans Head North

Share

Israel has said eight hostages due to be released in the coming weeks are dead. An Israeli spokesman said the updated hostage list from Hamas “matches Israeli intelligence”.

In the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire, 26 hostages were still due to be released – that number is now 18, reports the BBC.

The Israeli government made the announcement as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians return to north Gaza after Israel opened checkpoints.

But some of those returning told the BBC their homes are destroyed – one man returned to Gaza City to find his house burned down and his business looted; a woman says she moved from “a tent in the south to a tent in the north”.

“Anyone who finds his house still standing, or even just a room, should consider himself lucky,” a Gazan said. Analysis of satellite images suggests northern Gaza is the most damaged part of the Strip – with 74% of buildings damaged or destroyed in Gaza City.

Many Palestinians had feared Israel would make their exodus permanent, and expressed similar concerns about an idea floated by President Donald Trump to resettle large numbers of them in Egypt and Jordan, reports The Associated Press.

Share

Please follow and like us: