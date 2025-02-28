Israel Releases Palestinian Prisoners After Hamas Hands Over 4 Hostages’ Bodies

Share

Hamas has handed over what it said are the bodies of four Israeli hostages from Gaza, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Israel is testing DNA samples to confirm they are the remains of Shlomo Mansour, 86, Ohad Yahalomi, 50, Tsachi Idan, 50, and Itzik Elgarat, 69, all of whom were taken by Hamas in the 7 October 2023 attacks.

Early yesterday, Israel began releasing more than 600 Palestinian prisoners, with dozens returned to the occupied West Bank and Gaza, where they were met by jubilant crowds.

It will be the final exchange of the first phase of the ceasefire deal, which is due to end tomorrow, reports the BBC.

Initial testing of the four bodies’ DNA was expected to happen close to the IsraelGaza border. Israeli media later reported they were transported to a forensics laboratory in Tel Aviv.

