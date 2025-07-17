Israel Regrets Gaza Church Strike, Denies Targeting Religious Sites

The Israeli government has expressed deep regret over civilian injuries and damage to religious infrastructure following a reported strike on the Holy Family Church, the only Catholic church in Gaza City.

The attack left at least eight civilians injured, including four in serious condition, according to local sources.

In a statement issued by the Israeli Foreign Ministry, the government conveyed its “deep sorrow over the damage [to the church] and over any civilian casualty,” while firmly denying that religious sites are deliberately targeted by Israeli forces.

“Israel never targets churches or religious sites and regrets any harm to a religious site or to uninvolved civilians,” the statement read.

The ministry confirmed that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has opened a formal investigation into the incident, noting that the circumstances remain unclear and promising transparency once the investigation concludes.

“The IDF is examining this incident, the circumstances of which are still unclear, and the results of the investigation will be published transparently,” the ministry added.

Although the IDF has not officially acknowledged responsibility for the strike, reports indicate that the blast impacted the compound of the Holy Family Church, a site of deep religious and historical significance for the Christian community in Gaza.

A spokesperson for the Protecting Holy Land Christians campaign reported that eight civilians were wounded in the explosion four seriously, four with minor injuries raising renewed concerns about the safety of vulnerable religious communities amid ongoing hostilities.

The incident adds to growing international scrutiny over civilian casualties and damage to places of worship in Gaza, as global leaders and humanitarian organizations continue to call for heightened protection of non-combatants and sacred sites.