October 31, 2025
Israel Receives Coffins Hamas Says Contain Two Gaza Hostages’ Bodies

Israel has received via the Red Cross in Gaza two coffins which the Palestinian armed group Hamas says contain the bodies of deceased hostages, according to the Israeli prime minister’s office.

Israeli forces will now transfer the bodies to the National Centre of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv for identification.

Hamas’s armed wing announced earlier that it had recovered the bodies of Israeli hostages Amiram Cooper and Sahar Baruch, reports the BBC.

On Tuesday, the Israeli government accused Hamas of violating the Gaza ceasefire deal after the group handed over a coffin containing human remains that did not belong to one of the 13 deceased Israeli and foreign hostages still in Gaza.

