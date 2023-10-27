New Telegraph

Israel: Raid Into Gaza Was ‘Preparation For Next Stage Of Combat’

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has carried out a “targeted raid” over- night in northern Gaza using tanks. Israel has not launched its expected ground invasion of Gaza – but said the raid was “preparation for the next stages of com- bat”.

The IDF said the raid, which lasted hours, “eliminated terrorists” – with no Israeli injuries. Meanwhile, Hamas has said about 50 hostages being held in Gaza have been killed as a result of Israel bombarding the Strip in retaliation to Hamas’s October 7 attack.

More than 1,400 were killed in the initial attacks on Israel by Hamas, and Israel says more than 220 people are still being held hostage in Gaza. The Hamas-run health ministry says 7,000 people have been killed since Israeli air strikes on Gaza began – an increase of 500 since Wednesday.

The UN’s agency for Palestinians says it found more fuel on Wednesday – but warns supplies are running low across Gaza.

