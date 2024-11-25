Israel: Rabbi Who Went Missing In UAE Was Murdered

Share

Israel said a rabbi who went missing in the United Arab Emirates has been murdered, and have vowed to track down his killers.

“The murder of Zvi Kogan is a criminal antisemitic terrorist incident. The State of Israel will act in all of its abilities to bring to justice the criminals responsible for his death,” the PM’s office said following news yesterday that the rabbi’s body had been found.

Rabbi Kogan, an envoy of the orthodox Jewish organisation Chabad, had been missing in Dubai since Thursday sparking a investigation from Israeli intelligence agency Mossad and UAE authorities, reports the BBC.

Israeli officials have been in contact with the family of the Israeli-Moldovan national, since he went missing, the Israeli statement continued. The recovery of Zvi Kogan’s body comes after his abandoned car was found an hour’s drive away from his home

