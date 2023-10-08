Israel Prepares For Conflict As Gaza Launch Thousands Of Rockets

Saturday saw a dramatic escalation in the conflict between Israel and Gaza as Hamas reported firing thousands of rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel.

The attack began before 6:30 a.m. local time, with Hamas claiming that 5,000 rockets were launched within the first hour.

Reports confirmed that several Israelis were injured due to missile strikes. Four individuals in Ashkelon were injured when a missile hit a building, while three settlers were injured in Ramla near Tel Aviv, two in serious condition.

A video circulating on social media depicted burning cars in Ashkelon due to rocket impacts.

Amidst the chaos, armed groups in Lebanon were urged by the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, to “join the fight against Israel.”

The situation escalated as Israeli forces faced an attempted infiltration by armed individuals from Gaza into nearby Israeli areas, prompting residents to secure their homes.

Sirens blared across areas near the Gaza Strip and Tel Aviv, warning of incoming missile attacks. Explosions were reported in regions surrounding Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, heightening the sense of urgency. The Israeli army declared a “state of war alert,” preparing for a potentially protracted conflict.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a forthcoming meeting with senior security officials.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army instructed Gaza residents to remain indoors, underscoring the gravity of the situation as tensions continue to mount in the region.