Israel Pounds Gaza, Regional Tensions as Hamas Studies Ceasefire Proposal

Israeli forces pounded areas in northern and southern Gaza yesterday after Hamas said it had received and was studying a new proposal for a ceasefire and release of hostages held in the Palestinian enclave. The proposal, presented to the Palestinian militant group by mediators after talks with Israel, appeared to be the most serious peace initiative for months in the Israel-Hamas war.

World powers hope to prevent a wider conflict, but tensions in the Middle East remained high after Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels said they would keep attacking US and British war- ships in the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians. Relations between Tehran and Washington are also tense after the deaths of three US soldiers in a drone strike in Jordan that US officials blame on Iran-backed militants.

Washington has not yet outlined its response, but Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said yesterday they would respond to any US threat, reports Reuters. Gaza health authorities said 26,900 Palestinians had been killed – including 150 over the past 24 hours – in the war that was triggered after Hamas fighters stormed from Gaza into Israeli towns on Oct. 7 killing 1,200 and taking 253 hostages.