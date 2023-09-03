Israel PM, Netanyahu Wants Migrants To Leave

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered a plan to deport African migrants, including Eritreans who were involved in a violent clash in Tel Aviv, back to their home country.

The leader of the most right-wing government in Israeli history made the remark after violent protests by rival Eritrean groups in south Tel Aviv left dozens injured.

Supporters and opponents of the Eritrean government clashed near the Eritrean embassy in a south Tel Aviv neighbourhood.

Netanyahu told a special ministerial meeting: “We want harsh measures against the rioters, including the immediate deportation of those who took part” and requested that the ministers present him with plans for the removal of “all the other illegal infiltrators.”

About 25,000 African migrants live in Israel, mainly from Eritrea and Sudan, having fled conflict and repression.

Israel recognises very few as asylum-seekers and has tried to force them out: measures have included withholding part of their wages until they agree to leave the country and sending some to a remote prison.

Under international law, Israel cannot forcibly send refugees back to a country where their life or liberty may be at risk.

Refugees’ supporters say Israel, a country founded upon the ashes of the Holocaust and built up by Jewish refugees, should welcome those seeking asylum.

Sigal Rozen, from the Tel Aviv-based rights organisation Hotline for Refugees & Migrants, said Eritrean asylum-seekers are often hunted and harassed by the Eritrean government and its supporters inside Israel.

Opponents claim migrants have brought crime to the low-income southern Tel Aviv neighbourhoods where they have settled.

The clashes came as Eritrean government supporters marked the 30th anniversary of President Isaias Afwerki’s assumption of power.