Israel Pledges Support For Orphans In Nigeria

The Israeli Embassy in Nigeria has promised to bolster the well-being of orphans in the country. Deputy Chief of Mission Inbar Garden made the pledge in Abuja while donating food items to the Hope for Survival Orphanage in the Gishsiri community.

She said aside from helping to promote collaboration between Nigeria and Israel, the mission is committed to supporting the well-being of the orphans.

Garden said, “We just want to ensure the orphans have a better future and are not taken for granted. It takes a person with a giant heart to give themselves to society and make other people’s lives matter.

“I urge you, children at the orphanage, to be focused on your future, because you are not going to stay in this place forever. Just dream big and say it loud, and go get your dreams fulfilled.” The proprietress of the orphanage, Ruth Ibrahim thanked the embassy for the kind gesture.