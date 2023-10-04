Israel Partners FCT In Developing Technology-Backed Farms, Security – Wike

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has said that his ministry is set to partner with Israeli experts in developing technology-backed farms to promote agriculture and food production in Abuja.

Wike made this known on Tuesday while the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman paid him a courtesy call in his office in Abuja.

Speaking during the meeting, Wike noted that such collaboration was needed to create massive employment for Nigerian youths as well as address food insecurity in the nation.

He also added that the administration has initiated plans to develop a technology village and would welcome collaboration with credible individuals and organisations.

According to him, the Tinubu administration is ready to collaborate with Israel in the area of agriculture to provide jobs for unemployed Nigerian youths.

He disclosed that the administration’s efforts towards improving revenue generation were responsible for the recent directive on the payment of ground rates on embassies and other organisations.

The former Governor of Rivers State stated that the policy was not meant to embarrass any person or organization.

On security, Wike said, like other major cities in the world, the FCT had its share of security challenges but was open to partnerships with the State of Israel to improve the security situation.

He said, “Yes, we have had one or two setbacks in terms of security threats, but like you know, security issues are everywhere, and we are working very hard to see that we nip in the bud, anything that will give us any negative publicity.

“You know, all over the world, nobody can say you can have one hundred percent security, you know it’s not possible. But we will try as much as we can, anywhere we can collaborate and work together to help us reduce some level of insecurity in the city. But be assured that we are willing to work”.

Earlier in his remarks, Freeman said if his country’s initiative is accepted, notable Israeli experts would come in to help in many ways.

He added that Israel was prepared to establish a digital centre in the nation’s capital, where youths and other interested people can acquire relevant technological skills for the digital economy.