Israel, Palestinians and WWE

I am not a wrestling fan, so I hardly watch the fatsos that clown around the rings in the World Wrestling Entertainment. Besides, the comical drama the Americans call wrestling is totally different from the war without end in the Middle East. Since 1948 when the State of Israel came into existence, it has been an unending battle with the Palestinians and other hostile Arab neighbours in the middle in which it is ensconced. Events in the Middle East, especially the scale of destruction of infrastructure and senseless bloodletting, have challenged humanity for several decades.

In its 75 years of existence, Israel has fought for its existence on all fronts and against all its neighbours in a disagreement that has defied every peace initiative. So, on October 7, 2023, when the Islamic Resistance Movement popularly called HAMAS launched another surprise invasion of Israel, another chilling experience of killings of soldiers, civilians, women and innocent children commenced, with the possibility it may escalate even beyond Israel and Gaza.

In an unprecedented surprise attack that caught the Israeli intelligence off-guard, the Palestinian group launched thousands of rockets into the Jewish nation, infiltrated its towns and villages and massacred hundreds of civilians and soldiers and took scores hostage, on what was supposed to be a joyous Jewish holiday. Coming on the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War of 1973 between Israel and a coalition of Arab states led by Egypt and Syria over the Sinai Peninsula and the Golan Heights, consequences of the HAMAS attack are frightening indeed.

In less than 10 days of the Gaza war, hundreds of soldiers and civilians have been killed on both sides, with thousands of women and innocent children faced with starvation and slow death following blockade of the territory of 2.3 million inhabitants. Israel has taken a few beatings in the past, but it has given out more devastating blows in the series of wars with the Arabs. The on- going conflict won’t be any different; indeed, it promises to be far worse considering the number of Israelis killed or held hostage.

If only they apply the Mosaic law of an eye for an eye, public condemnation of some of Israel’s retaliatory attacks would have been mild. It has always insisted on going the extra length, to take two eyes for each one they lose. The impetus of public condemnation of HAMAS over the surprise, ‘unprovoked’ attack makes it worse. When Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatens that every member of HAMAs is a dead man, you can count the numbers.

It sure will include not only the few who instigated this atrocity, but the women, children and even the buildings, hospitals and other public facilities that have since become targets of rocket attacks in Gaza. The sound bites from Jerusalem are chill- ing, understandable for a nation where 1300 innocent citizens were murdered in cold blood. And while the US government has been unequivocal in expressing “unconditional support” to Israel over the crisis, it has been joined by the major nations of Europe who insist the Jews have a legitimate right to defend themselves in the circumstances.

The US President, Joe Biden, has since the attack heavy American military troops and weaponry to move closer to the eastern Mediterranean Sea in response to the attack that claimed about 12 US citizens. What these imply is that the world may be out for several months, if not years, of horrific warfare in the Middle East that has been, on recurring basis, the familiar theatre of war and bloodshed. While the colossal deployment of military hardware underscores the magnitude the war may attain in the next few days, it also means that the Russia-Ukraine war may have to take the backstage, at least for now.

The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group includes the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, the largest warship in the world, in addition to guided missile cruiser USS Normandy and four guided missile destroyers. Over the past few decades, HAMAS which controls Gaza Strip and areas of the West Bank, has sworn to Israel’s destruction and conducted many anti-Israel attacks in both Israel and the Palestinian territories before the land, sea and air invasion of this month.

Just what it hopes to achieve by instigating the ongoing calamity, is difficult to fathom. Already, the humanitarian crisis is high and with Israel amassing tanks ahead of an expected ground invasion, it can only get worse. Worse still when HAMAS has told residents to ignore order by international organizations to evacuate through the few available safe corridors. The question is: in all these, where have the responses left humanity?

The argument whether the conflict between Israel and its neighbours will end around a negotiation table or in the battlefield, is still not likely to end soon, especially with the recent escalation of hostilities. But beyond the ‘aggressor’ and the angry Israeli authorities bent on retaliatory attacks, the world must spare the innocent men, women and children who have become the collateral victims of the ongoing carnage in Gaza.