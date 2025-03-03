New Telegraph

March 3, 2025
Israel: One Killed, Four Injured In Haifa Stabbing Attack

The Magen David Adom rescue service on Monday said that at least one person is dead and four others injured in a knife attack in the Israeli port city of Haifa.

According to the rescue service, the male perpetrator, an Israeli-Arab man who attacked people at a central bus station, was shot dead.

New Telegraph gathered that the deceased attacker was a man of about 70 years old.

READ ALSO:

One of the injured, a teenager, is in serious condition, it said.

Steffen Seibert, Germany’s ambassador to Israel, condemned the attack in a post on X.

“Yet another horrible, cowardly terrorist attack, this time in Haifa, he wrote, offering his condolences to the murdered man’s family and hopes that the victims can fully recover.

“People on both sides must stand against such indefensible crimes.’’

