Israel Obliged To Allow UN Aid Into Gaza –UN’s Top Court

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has said Israel is obliged to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip by the United Nations and its entities to ensure the basic needs of the Palestinian civilians are met.

An advisory opinion from the UN’s top court also said Israel had not substantiated its allegations that the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (Unrwa) lacked neutrality or that a significant number of its staff were members of Hamas or other armed groups. Unrwa has denied the claims. Israel rejected the opinion as “political” and insisted it would not co-operate with Unrwa.

The opinion is non-binding, but it carries significant moral and diplomatic weight, reports the BBC. The UN General Assembly asked the ICJ in December for an opinion on Israel’s legal obligations towards UN agencies and international organisations operating in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

It came after the Israeli parliament passed laws banning any activity by Unrwa on Israeli territory and contact with Israeli officials. The ICJ was asked to also cover in its opinion Israel’s duty to allow the unhindered delivery of essential supplies to Palestinian civilians.