Israel: Netanyahu In Court To Testify Over Corruption Case

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in court on Tuesday in Tel Aviv to testify for the first time in his corruption case.

New Telegraph reports that Netanyahu, who has repeatedly sought to delay his appearance in court, is the first sitting Prime Minister of Israel to face a criminal trial.

The PM is facing charges of bribery, fraud and breach of public trust in three separate cases.

At Tuesday’s hearing, the Israeli Premier is expected to take the witness stand for the first time, responding to the allegations and testimonies made against him, including from former close aides.

Several people, including anti-Netanyahu protesters and his supporters, gathered outside the court, while some right-wing lawmakers attended the session, which was held in an underground chamber for security reasons.

During Monday 9 December press Conference Netanyahu said he would speak in court and wouldn’t be running away.

“It has been eight years that I have waited for this day, eight years of wanting to present the truth, eight years waiting to completely demolish these absurd and baseless accusations against me.” the prime minister stated

