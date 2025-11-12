Israel’s strategic affairs Minister, Ron Dermer, on Tuesday tendered his resignation from his ministerial post after the return of hostages held in the Palestinian territory.

Dermer, a close aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, championed negotiations and spearheaded months of intense negotiations that resulted in the Gaza ceasefire and hostage exchange deal that took effect on October 10.

However, Dermer did not indicate in the letter whether he would remain as lead negotiator in the ongoing talks towards a second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

He wrote, “This government will be defined both by the attack on October 7th and by the prosecution of the two-year… war that followed.

“Two years later, we have dealt a devastating blow to Iran’s terror axis and are now powerfully positioned to usher in an age of security, prosperity and peace,” he said, describing October 7, 2023, as the “darkest day” for the Jewish people since Israel was created in 1948.

“What the future holds for me, I do not know. But I do know this: No matter what I do, I will continue to do my part to help secure the Jewish future.”

In a statement on X, Netanyahu thanked Dermer for his “Tremendous help to me and the state of Israel. I am sure you have much more to contribute in the future,” Netanyahu wrote.

In his resignation letter, Dermer praised Netanyahu for his “experience and strong leadership” during the war.

“When the truth comes out and the facts are known, I am confident that appreciation for your leadership will be even greater,” he added.

A large number of Israelis across the political spectrum support the establishment of an inquiry to determine who is responsible for the authorities’ failure to prevent the Hamas attack on October 7, the deadliest in the country’s history.

But Netanyahu’s government has so far refused to set one up, arguing it cannot be established before the end of the war in Gaza.

Dermer, a 54-year-old Miami Beach native, has held the post of strategic affairs minister since 2022. He was appointed by Netanyahu in February to lead the truce talks, despite being little known among Israelis.

His appointment as negotiator drew immediate criticism over his lack of military experience, his rare appearances on Hebrew-language media and what some describe as his limited understanding of the country’s language and culture.

Since the ceasefire took effect in Gaza, Hamas has freed all 20 living hostages and returned the remains of 24 other deceased captives, with four other bodies yet to be returned.