Israel mulls ceasefire plan as talks progress in Paris

I srael’s war cabinet has been briefed on talks over a ceasefire deal in Gaza, after reports of progress made in talks in Paris over the weekend. It comes as police broke up protests in Tel Aviv calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s resignation. Riot police on horseback charged demonstrators as they tried to make their way to Democracy Square. The Paris talks are part of negotiations aimed at securing a ceasefire and the return of hostages.

The deal would also see the release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israel, reports the BBC. On Saturday evening, the Israeli war cabinet was briefed on negotiations in Paris with mediators from Egypt, Qatar and the US. “We are working to obtain another outline for the release of our hostages,” Netanyahu wrote on X. Later, it was reported that Israel was sending a delegation to Qatar for further talks this week. Yesterday, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said an understanding of the “basic contours” of a hostage deal and temporary ceasefire had been reached.