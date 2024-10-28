Israel Marks Hebrew Anniversary Of Oct 7 Attack

Share

Israelis yesterday marked the Hebrew calendar anniversary of the unprecedented Hamas attack on October 7 last year that sparked the ongoing war in Gaza.

Separate ceremonies were held at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem for the armed forces personnel and the civilians killed in the attack, with top officials expected to attend both.

Flags were flown at half-mast on public buildings, including the parliament, from 6:29 am (0429 GMT), which marked the start of the attack that resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people in Israel, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

The attack sparked retaliatory Israeli bombardment and ground fighting that has killed 42,924 Palestinians, according to data from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, which the UN considers reliable.

“This war of a nation seeking to be free on its territory comes at a high cost… Today, we commemorate all those who fell on that day that the war broke out or in the year of fighting that followed,” military chief Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said, according to a statement.

