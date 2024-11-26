Israel, Lebanon Close To Ceasefire Deal

Share

Israel and Lebanon appear to be close to a ceasefire deal, with the Israeli cabinet set to meet today to discuss it, Israeli and US officials disclosed.

A 60-day truce is being proposed to end fighting between Israel and the Iranian-backed Lebanese militia Hezbollah. It is said to include the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon and an end to the Hezbollah presence in the area. It is often said that the darkest hour is before the dawn.

There has been an intensification in the exchange of fire between Israel and Hezbollah, just as the two sides haggle over the final details of the deal, reports the BBC.

Sunday saw around 250 projectiles fired into Israel from Lebanon, with most intercepted, while the Israeli Air Force has continued to carry out air strikes on suspected Hezbollah positions and weapons stores in Beirut and elsewhere.

The deal would include an increase in the presence of the Lebanese army in the area vacated by Israel and Hezbollah, according to a Western diplomat who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is said to have agreed to the deal “in principle” and Lebanese deputy Parliament Speaker Elias Bou Saab said, quoted by Reuters, that there were now “no serious obstacles” to a ceasefire

