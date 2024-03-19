Israel Launches Night Raid On Gaza Al-Shifa Hospital

Israeli forces have launched an overnight raid on al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, with reports of tanks and heavy gunfire at the facility. An Israel Defense Forces spokesperson said the IDF was carrying out a “high precision operation in limited areas” of the hospital.

The IDF said “senior Hamas terrorists have regrouped” inside the hospital and are using it to launch attacks. Eyewitnesses described a state of panic inside the complex in Gaza City, reports the BBC.

In a recorded call with his brother posted on a WhatsApp group, one man said: “Tanks are surrounding us. We are hiding inside the tent. We hear tank fire in the vicinity of the compound.” Heavy gunfire could be heard around the hospital in unverified footage posted on social media.