US Expects Israel To Make Travellers Changes For All US Citizens

The United States (US) on Wednesday said it iss expecting Israel to announce and implement changes to its policies to “ensure equal treatment for all US citizen travellers, without regard to national origin, religion or ethnicity.”

“Our understanding is that this policy will apply to all US citizens, including Palestinian Americans on the Palestinian population registry,” State Department spokesman, Matthew Miller told reporters during a daily press briefing.

READ ALSO:

“We will monitor not just their implementation of these policies but their compliance with these policies and compliance or other facets of the Visa Waiver Program, and by September 30 US government makes a decision on whether they merit admission into the program,” Miller added.

Israel is getting ready to begin a month-long trial on Thursday, which will test its preparedness for offering unfettered passage to Palestinian Americans who are West Bank residents.

Israel’s bid to join to US Visa Waiver Program (VWP), which enables its citizens to travel to the US without a visa, is reportedly dependent on the pilot program that will start on Thursday.