Israel/Iran War: Nigerian Ports, Others To Experience 25% Rise In Shipping Cost

Cost of shipping is to witness 25 per cent rise in Nigeria and other West African ports following the latest Israel’s attack on Iran as ships’ voyage time is expected to increase by 10 days around the red sea axis.

Also, it was revealed that underwritters were assessing coverage terms because of longer voyages, delays, rerouting of vessels, thereby spiking inflationary pressure on freight rates which have jumped up by 400 per cent.

Following Israel’s major military strikes on Iran, Greece and the United Kingdom have advised their merchant shipping fleets to avoid sailing through the Gulf of Aden and to log all voyages through the Strait of Hormuz.

It was gathered that between December 2024 and May 2025 freight rates from Asia to West African ports saw significant increases of between $3,600 $4 000 per Twenty Equivalent Unit (TEU) of a container, driven by disruptions in global shipping routes, increased demand, and potential tariff speculation.

Findings revealed that from Guangzhou Port in China to Lagos Port, the shipping time limit is about 33 days, while the sea voyage from Shanghai to Apapa Port is 36 days and the sea voyage from Shanghai to Tin Can Port is about 36 days.

Also, average price of a 20-foot container shipped from China to Nigeria is $2,550 to $4,550 base on route, the cost of shipping 40 feet container from China to Nigeria is $30,050 to $5,250.

In April 2025, importers began to pay more on cargoes transiting from other ports to Nigeria as Documentary Committee of Baltic and International Maritime Council (BIMCO) reviewed and approved new charges on War Risk Clauses to reflect changes in the geopolitical challenges facing the shipping industry.

Also, a new way of calculating the extra freight was been introduced in the subclause. BIMCO is an international organisation representing over 2,000 members in over 130 countries.

Recall that as at 2024, Nigeria was paying $500 million annually as War Risk Insurance (WRI) premium on cargoes transiting to Nigeria from other countries as the cost are being passed by liners to shippers.

A number of liner companies initially asked customers for a war risk surcharge, typically of the order of $40-$50 per Twenty Equivalent Unit (TEUs). Maersk has decided to levy a transit disruption surcharge of up to $450 per container to cover its costs.

The surcharge was instituted by the international shipping companies in the era of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea and militancy in the Niger-Delta but Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) called for the end of the surcharge slammed on Nigeria- bound cargoes by the international shipping cartel.

The Director General of NIMASA, Dr Dayo Mobereola, sought the removal of the surcharge, noting that money was being collected when there was no incidence of piracy or attack on Nigerian waters.

However, the Chairperson of BIMCO’s Documentary Committee, Nicholas Fell explained that the committee reviewed the existing BIMCO War Risk Clauses and agreed on the updated versions for Voyage Charter Parties 2025 (VOYWAR 2025) and the BIMCO War Risk Clause for Time Charter Parties 2025 (CONWARTIME 2025).

He added that a revision of BIMCO’s War Cancellation Clause 2004 was also considered but the subcommittee decided that the clause is fit for purpose. Fell explained: “We consistently revise our clauses to ensure they are up to date for this global industry.

The revisions to the War Risks Clauses are essential to accurately reflect the dynamics of conflicts today, not least the war in Ukraine and recent attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.”

According to Fell, the premium payment was the additional premium payable for entering into a high-risk area such as the Rea Sea at times when the Houthis have targeted commercial ships in the area, noting that the revision was to ensure clarity and balance in the additional premiums charged by ship owners.

Also, he stressed that the subcommittee had introduced a new calculation method for additional freight addressed in the War Risks Clause for Voyage Charter Parties, saying that the aim was to improve its commercial viability and make the calculation suitable for situations requiring re-routing due to unsafe passage and not only due to unsafe load or unsafe discharge ports.

