Israel, Iran Escalate Conflict As Trump Says They Should ‘Make Deal’

Iran and Israel continued to trade strikes yesterday after Israel attacked Iran early on Friday, hitting nuclear facilities, military sites and populated areas. Iran has responded with drones and ballistic missiles.

Responding US President Donald Trump said the two sides should make a deal, adding calls and meetings are taking place as the escalation stretches into a third day. “Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal,” he said, adding that he will be the one to make it happen.

In a social media post, Trump pointed to recent tensions between countries around the world which he said he helped to stop. The US has been helping with ceasefire talks between Ukraine and Russia, as well as Israel and Hamas. Both wars are still going on.

“Likewise, we will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran!” Trump said. “Many calls and meetings now taking place. I do a lot, and never get credit for anything, but that’s OK, the PEOPLE understand. “MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!”

Earlier, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran would pay a “very heavy price” for civilian deaths – at least 10 people were killed in Iranian strikes on Israel overnight Iranian media report that 128 people have been killed and over 900 injured in Israeli attacks.

Verified video shows smoke and rubble in a north Tehran neighbourhood, reports the BBC. But according to the Washington-based Human Rights Activists, which covers Iran, Israeli strikes have killed at least 406 people and wounded another 654.

Meanwhile, Iran’s former crown prince, Reza Pahlavi, has said that Iran’s rulers are weakened and their opponents have an opportunity to rise up against it.

And Iran’s government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said at least 30 women and children have been killed over the past three days – she didn’t give a total number of deaths.

Senior military personnel say at least 18 members of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have died in various attacks, including the commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force on Friday. At least seven Iranian nuclear scientists have also been killed in separate attacks.

Yesterday afternoon, Iran launched another wave of missile strikes – the IDF says most projectiles were intercepted, and there are no reports of any projectiles landing. Elsewhere, the UK Foreign Office advised against all travel to Israel.

