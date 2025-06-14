Israel-Iran Conflict: Nigeria Calls For Immediate Ceasefire

Share

The Federal Government of Nigeria has called for an immediate ceasefire in the escalating conflict between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the State of Israel, urging both nations to exercise maximum restraint in the interest of regional stability and global peace.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and signed by its spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, Nigeria expressed deep concern over the rising hostilities between the two countries, following a series of sustained missile and aerial attacks exchanged across both territories.

The government warned that the ongoing cycle of retaliation not only threatens civilian lives but also risks plunging the Middle East into deeper instability, with far-reaching implications for international peace and economic development.

“As a nation deeply committed to the principles of peaceful coexistence, non-aggression, and multilateral diplomacy, Nigeria calls on all involved to prioritise dialogue over confrontation,” the statement read.

“We urge the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to intensify efforts toward immediate de-escalation and to provide a platform for constructive engagement.”

The statement further emphasized that military action is no substitute for negotiation.

“The path to lasting peace lies in diplomacy, mutual respect, and adherence to international law. Nigeria stands ready to support all genuine efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions and promoting peace in the region,” it added.

Tensions flared on Friday when Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iranian territory, triggering immediate retaliatory strikes from Iran.

The clash marks the most intense exchange of fire between the two nations in decades, raising fears of a wider regional war that could potentially involve the United States.

According to international reports, thousands of Israelis sought refuge in bomb shelters overnight, as air raid sirens continued to sound across parts of the country. At least three people were confirmed dead from Iranian strikes, with dozens more injured. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, vowed to show “no mercy” to Israel.

Meanwhile, explosions were reported across multiple Iranian cities through Saturday morning, with several military and nuclear sites reportedly damaged by Israeli air raids. Preliminary figures estimate that at least 100 people have been killed and hundreds injured.

The Israeli government said the strikes were in response to Iran’s reported advancement of its nuclear weapons programme. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged the Iranian population to “stand up” against their government, claiming the attacks successfully targeted top military commanders and nuclear scientists.

