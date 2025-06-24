Share

The fragile ceasefire brokered by United States President Donald Trump between Israel and Iran has collapsed in under 24 hours, plunging the region back into conflict.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Tuesday that he has ordered military strikes on targets in Tehran, citing Iran’s “blatant violation” of the ceasefire agreement.

In a statement reported by Al Jazeera, Katz declared that the Israeli military will “continue high-intensity operations targeting regime assets and terror infrastructure in Tehran,” directly blaming Iran for reigniting hostilities by launching fresh missile attacks despite the ceasefire.

READ ALSO:

The truce, mediated by Trump after 12 days of war between the two longtime adversaries, was confirmed Monday by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump, in a public address, stated the ceasefire was “now in effect” and urged both nations to respect the terms.

However, shortly after the truce was declared, Iran launched multiple missile volleys into southern Israel, killing at least four civilians in the city of Beersheba.

Tehran also targeted a U.S. military base in Qatar, home to American forces, in retaliation for prior U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi earlier denied the existence of a formal ceasefire agreement, saying Iran would only halt its attacks if Israel stopped its “illegal aggression” by 4:00 a.m. local time (00:30 GMT). That deadline passed without resolution.

As tensions escalate, the international community is urging restraint amid fears that the conflict could spiral into a wider regional war involving U.S. assets and allies in the Gulf.

Share