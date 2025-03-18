Share

Following a breakdown in negotiations over the release of additional hostages, the Israeli government on Monday announced an escalation of military operations against Hamas.

New Telegraph gathered that the development stemmed from Israel accusing Hamas of refusing to release the remaining captives and rejecting proposals made by U.S. presidential envoy, Steve Witkoff and other mediators.

“From now on, Israel will act against Hamas with increasing military force,” read a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office on Monday night.

The Israeli military confirmed it is currently attacking Hamas targets across the Gaza Strip, vowing to achieve its war objectives, including securing the release of all hostages, whether alive or deceased.

Following the renewed bombardments, Defense Minister Israel Katz declared that “the gates of hell will open in Gaza and Hamas’ murderers and rapists will meet the IDF with force they have never known before.”

By Tuesday morning, Israeli strikes had already killed at least 200 people, according to Gaza health ministry spokesperson Khalil Al-Deqran.

The situation in Gaza remains tense as Israel presses forward with its military campaign following the collapse of diplomatic efforts.

