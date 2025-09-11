Israel Hits Houthi Sites In Yemen, Day After Targeting Hamas Leaders In Qatar

Israel has said it carried out more air strikes on Houthi sites in Yemen, a day after targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar.

The Israeli military said it hit military targets in the Yemeni capital Sanaa and Al-Jawf – there are reports in Houthi media of several deaths.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s government is looking to hold Israel’s prime minister responsible for breaking international law by attacking Doha on Tuesday, reports the BBC.

However, Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel was “fully justified” because it targeted senior Hamas leaders who organised the October 7, 2023 attack.

Hamas says the attack killed six people, but claims none of its leaders died.