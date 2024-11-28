Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Begins, Civilians Return To South Lebanon

Share

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah is in effect in Lebanon after a deal to end 13 months of fighting began at 04:00 local time (02:00 GMT) yesterday.

Thousands of Lebanese civilians began returning to their homes in the south, but Israel warned it is not yet safe to return to certain areas.

Traffic jams lined the main highway from Beirut, and cars were packed with families, suitcases and mattresses, the BBC’s Hugo Bachega reports from Lebanon.

The Lebanese army is preparing to deploy an expected 5,000 troops to the south as part of the deal, which was announced by US President Joe Biden, reports the BBC.

Israeli troops began a land invasion of Lebanon almost two months ago, in response to almost a year of rocket attacks from Hezbollah. The ceasefire in Lebanon will not directly affect Israel’s war in Gaza.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has said the US will make another push with regional powers for a ceasefire in Gaza, involving the release of hostages and the removal of Hamas from power.

His remarks on X come just hours after a ceasefire came into force in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah, ending nearly 14 months of conflict. Hamas said it hoped for a similar deal in Gaza but continues to reject Israel’s demands, which it perceives as surrender.

