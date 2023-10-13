Israel-Hamas War: UN Secretary-General Calls For Calm, Says ‘Even Wars Has Rules’

The Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres on Friday made an appeal while calling for the protection of basic human rights as the Israel-Hamas conflict spiralled.

Calling for calm, the UN Secretary-General, however, stressed that “even wars have rules” and warned against using hostages as human shields.

“The situation in Gaza has reached a dangerous new low,” Guterres said ahead of a Security Council meeting on the volatile situation.

“We need immediate humanitarian access throughout Gaza, so that we can get fuel, food and water to everyone in need,” he said, adding that the blockaded enclave’s health system was on the brink of collapse.

Guterres’ call for the protection of civilians came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country’s fierce bombardment of Gaza was “just the beginning” of the response to Hamas attacks launched on Saturday that left 1,300 mostly civilians dead.

Approximately 150 Israelis and foreigners were also kidnapped by Hamas Gunmen and taken as hostages to Gaza.

The health ministry reported that waves of missile strikes on the densely populated enclave have killed about 1,900 Gazans, the majority of whom were civilians and included over 600 children.

“Even wars have rules,” Guterres said. “International humanitarian law and human rights law must be respected and upheld; civilians must be protected and also never used as shields.

“It is imperative that all parties and those with influence over them do everything possible to achieve these steps.”

Israel has given more than one million Palestinians 24 hours to leave the northern Gaza Strip ahead of an expected ground offensive an exodus that Guterres said earlier Friday would set off a “humanitarian catastrophe.”

“Moving more than one million people across a densely populated warzone to a place with no food, water, or accommodation, when the entire territory is under siege, is extremely dangerous and in some cases, simply not possible,” he said.

Additionally, Guterres issued a warning against the region’s hostilities spreading, noting that Israel might face up against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

When cross-border shelling occurred in southern Lebanon on Friday, six journalists from AFP, Reuters, and Al Jazeera were injured and one journalist died.

“I have been in constant contact with leaders across the region, focusing on ways to reduce suffering and prevent further dangerous escalation in the West Bank or elsewhere in the region, especially in southern Lebanon,” Guterres said.

“The exchange of fire across the Blue Line is very worrying. It must stop,” he said, referring to the United Nations demarcation line drawn when Israeli troops withdrew from south Lebanon in 2000.