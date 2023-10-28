Israel-hamas War Not Necessarily Religious Issue –Sheikh Adangba

Founder, Wikayyat-dua Intuition Society and ex-Chief Missioner, Fathiu Qareeb Society of Nigeria, Sheikh Abdulrahman Adangba, speaks with CHINYERE ABIAZIEM on the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas (Islamic Resistance Movement) which won 2006 parliamentary elections and in 2007 violently seized control of the Gaza Strip from the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority. He speaks on the stance of Hamas, founded in 1987 by Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, a Palestinian refugee living in Gaza, the religious colouration given to the war and the protests by some recent Muslims in Nigeria.

How do you see the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, (designated a terrorist group in 1997 by the U.S. and considered so by the European Union and other Western countries) which have left thousands, including children dead and some persons still held hostage, after Hamas launched a devastating attack on Israel three weeks ago?

The conflict is not to be called a war; it is a genocide against the people of Palestine. I condemn in serious terms the rocket launch by Hamas which also affected some souls which eventually led to the excessive firing of bombs and the use of heavy artilleries of war from the air, ground and sea upon the innocent civilians in Palestine including the old, weak, women and children.

This dastardly act of Israel is more condemnable than what Hamas has done. Arguments and counter arguments have it that the Palestinians have been going through this onslaught for a third of a century, under the open prison siege perpetrated upon them by the Zionist Israel government. What the Hamas did is to show they were oppressed on their own land in an apartheid type of governance.

The world and the so- called super powers are looking away from it despite cries and resolutions agreed upon by the UN Security Council which were not respected by Israel, still the response by Is- rael supported by America is just too much against humanity.

There were protests/condemnations by individuals, humanitarian and some Nigerian Muslim groups, following blast and the reported massacre of about 500 people after the alleged Israel’s attack of a-Alhi Arab Baptist Hospital, the only Christian hospital in Gaza, but reports said investigators revealed that Hamas failed to make case or provide evidence, as it was a case of misfired rocket by the Palestinians themselves. How do you see this?

The case of saying Hamas failed to make a case is not true. We know the trend by which reportage is being done all over the world whereby they play down the real story and tell the world lies and fabrications especially when the oppressor is part of them. The Baptist Hospital bombing is clear that it is not a rocket bombing as the Israeli government, many of the tweets earlier tweeted by Israel were taken down to support the lies, take it or leave it, the Israeli government knew what they did which had eventually been condemned by the whole world. It was done to show their might in the aspect of writing home the ethnic cleansing syndrome.

There have been high emotions among individuals and regions, with some Nigerians pitching their tent either Gaza/Palestine or Israel. What is your take?

My take on people’s support of both is clear, there should be cessation of destruction of souls on both sides, and there should also be justice in our dealings. Where is it done when people’s lands are taken away from them and efforts to reclaim it becomes terrorism? Why is it that the real owners of the land are turned to refugees on their land? Why are they denied their own state, while they were not offered citizenship of the country they belong to?

Many questions are left unanswered here and yet the media houses say the contrary. Where there is no justice, there can’t be peace. Let’s say the truth and keep the Devil away, the only solution is a two-state solution. If by any means this is swept under the carpet, another onslaught will still be expected. We pray solemnly that justice is allowed for peace to reign.

But are the areas under dispute legally owned by Palestine?

When you go back to world history, Palestine has been on the land for centuries, for anyone to claim illegal occupation by any standard or record is a fallacy.

There have been calls for ceasefire from nations including Nigeria, but President Joe Biden reportedly said that he will consider ceasefire talks when all hostages by Hamas are released. Is his position out of place or in place?

That is a disappointed stand from President Joe Biden, but this is not anyway surprising since he has thrown his full support behind Israel. President Biden should have taken the position of the arbitrator and asked both sides to release their prisoners. He should also call for a two-state solution so as to remain the big brother we all know of America, whence the respect he commands stays forever if he had done that, the only coalition that can do that now is the UN.

Israel has been alleged of massive paid promotion to influence public opinion and garner support on Gaza, while Qatar has also been accused of spending equivalent or more on spreading Hamas’ side of the story. What is your take on this?

This is expected, both the Hamas and Israel governments know what is in for them is the process of selling themselves but what they should know is that the killing will be tantamount to a big hatred from all over the world which has been happening already.

Some are of the opinion that there are religious implications to the war, though some believe it is not expressly a religious issue?

It is not at all a religious issue. Palestinians are both Muslims and Christians, while Israel is not. Only a meagre 1.8 per cent Christians are found in Israel, but some religious leaders who are ill-informed have made some derogatory comments which attracted some tongue lashing from historians. I think they have retracted the tweets.

Some experts have mixed views over the ongoing war and its implications on fuel price, increasing dollar exchange rates, deepening daily struggle for survival and overall economy of the nation. What are your thoughts?

Fortunately, the effect on the economy will be a long term one as both countries are not playing a global economic balancing, there should be no cause for alarm.

Former External Affairs Minister and Director-General of Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, has reportedly asked Nigerians to be neutral in the ongoing war, while he commended President Bola Tinubu’s comment on the war. As a Muslim cleric do you beg to differ?

No. I love and like his stand and he has said the absolute truth without mincing words.

What do you think is the way forward out of this war that is subtly pitch- ing some Muslims against Christians and vice versa in Nigeria?

We should be very cautious in our comments on the faith of those involved. I mean Israel and Palestine people, we should follow the path of history and understand the difference between Zionist government and the real Israel mentioned in the scripture, wrong interpretations can bring some confrontations that may be fatal.

Lastly, Nigerians are not finding the high cost of living funny anymore. What in your view is the way out?

We need to retrace our steps and face realities; we should become more patriotic and understand how the economy works. Comparison now can be of fatal consequences, the world all over is facing the serious turbulence in finances, ours is not different, the rebate on the naira against the dollar is long gone and the naira must find its feet in the open market.

Now we have to stop fooling ourselves and face the reality of consuming what we produce to bring back the value of the naira which eventually calls for mass production of our daily needs, procuring the machines to do that is highly needed but that will be a one-off stuff. We should also understand that proper maintenance of what we have is highly important and necessary; and in the long run we will prosper.