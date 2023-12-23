Israel-Hamas War: Netanyahu’s Damned if He Does and Damned if He Doesn’t

I am not sure how many world leaders will want to be in the shoes of the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin ‘Bibi’ Netanyahu, at this point in time. Although we all know that the price of being a leader is the need to frequently make very tough choices, but this often leaves them in a situation where they are damned if they do and damned if they don’t. Of course many of us are quick to easily slam a leader, especially if the decision taken does not go down well with us, but the truth is that making the right choice is not as easy as many of us make it out to be.

While we might not be overseeing the fate of millions of people, even at our individual levels, we are often faced with tough choices to make that places us between the devil and deep blue sea. For example those that have children will not publicly acknowledge that they have a favourite, but subconsciously they often pander to one over and above the others; if not well managed this may prompt rebellion from among the less favoured ones. And if this is an issue between parents and their children, one can only imagine what happens when one needs to take a decision involving siblings, extended family members, acquaintances and so on.

Perhaps, this is one of the reasons why many governors have baulked at signing death sentences of condemned criminals, even though they are aware that this comes with the office And now due to their failure to carry out that constitutional responsibility, our correctional centres are full of death row inmates suffering the daily psychological torture of not knowing when they will be called to make the one-way trip to the hangman. The only governor, if I’m not mistaken, to have had the mojo to sign the death certificates was Adams Oshiomhole.

When he held sway as helmsman in Edo State, he ensured four death row inmates were hanged in Benin City in June 2013 after he signed their death warrants. Incidentally, then President Goodluck Jonathan had directed state governors to exercise their constitutional roles by signing death warrant of convicted inmates in order to reduce the rising level of criminality in the country. However, President Bola Tinubu showed no such procrastination when he unilaterally removed petrol subsidy on the very first day he assumed office on May 29, with the fallout still reverberating across the land.

In May, 2011, former US President Barack Obama also dammed the possible consequences when he ordered the take-down of Osama bin Laden, leader of al Qaeda that carried out the deadliest attack on US soil nearly 10 years earlier on September 11, 2001, which left almost 3,000 people dead. However, I believe these decisions pale in comparison to what the 74-year-old Netanyahu currently faces, having to tackle a problem that he met and has actually persisted for eons. The latest phase in the face-off between Israel and enemies of the Jewish state began on October 7, when Hamas launched a very despicable attack that left more than 1,200 dead, and the abduction of some 250 others.

The Saturday morning attack, which has been described as the biggest military setback for Israel since the 1973 Arab–Israeli War and worst day of violence in modern Israel’s 75-year history, prompted the three-time prime minister vowing to finally end the menace from the group, which aim is to reclaim all the so-called Palestinian lands ‘occupied’ by the Jewish State. In his immediate reaction to the surprise attack, he threatened to “turn all the places where Hamas is organised and hiding into cities of ruins,” calling Gaza “the city of evil.” On Wednesday, he published a statement which seemingly rules out the possibility of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza “before the elimination of Hamas.”

In a post on social media, he said any- one who thinks Israel will stop the war before achieving its goals is “not connected to reality.” “We won’t stop fighting until we’ve achieved all the objectives we’ve set ourselves: the elimination of Hamas, the release of our hostages and the end of the threat from Gaza,” he reiterated in the statement. But the prime minister, whose brother, Yonatan, was killed during the famous 1976 Entebbe raid, which rescued kidnapped Israelis in Uganda, has so far failed to rout Hamas or free those abducted on October 7.

Instead, the massive loss of life in the Palestinian enclave has eroded global support after 11 weeks of bloodshed even as Israel faces escalating pressure to scaledown the offensive. US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, on Monday urged his Israeli counterpart to reduce harm to civilians. Protecting civilians in Gaza was both “a moral duty and a strategic imperative,” Austin said, warning that mexcessive violence breeds resentment that would benefit Hamas and make peaceful coexistence even harder in the long-term. France, Britain and Germany last Sunday added their voices to calls for a ceasefire, while US President Joe Biden, whose nation has been Israel’s staunch- est backer, last week, called the bombing “indiscriminate.”

In an example of the civilian toll in Gaza, a strike killed 19 people from two local families as they slept at home in the town of Rafah in southern Gaza on Tuesday, including women, children and two babies, Gazan health authorities said. “We have never seen such weapons. I was born in 1950, I have never seen anything like this,” said Mohammed Zurub, whose family lost 11 people in the strike. He called it “a barbarian act.” Yagil Levy, an expert in civil-military relations at the Israeli Open University, calculated the civilian casualty rate in the war to be around 61 per cent in October; almost double that in previous conflicts in Gaza.

He also warned that Israel was “not winning hearts and minds,” arguing that a political alternative was the only long- term solution It is said that nearly 20,000 people have been killed and more than 52,000 injured in Gaza since the start of the war, meaning that there is no way affected families like Zurubs and others will not have those that will gravitate towards Hamas as a way of getting revenge. Ironically, despite Netanyahu’s tough stance, the outbreak of war led to increased dislike of the prime minister and the government from Israeli citizens due to a perceived failure of leadership on the issue, with increased calls for Netanyahu’s resignation.

A poll showed that 56 percent of Israel Is believed that Netanyahu must resign after the conflict, with 86 percent of respondents holding the country’s leadership responsible for the security failings that led to the surprise attack. And from indications, no matter what- ever actions he takes, Netanyahu’s political career is almost certainly over and, he is dammed if he does and dammed if he doesn’t. Notwithstanding, the face-off between Israel and Hamas will still rumble on long after his exit.