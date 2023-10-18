Israel-Hamas War: Mainz FC Suspends Player For Social Media Post

Anwar El Ghazi, a Dutch attacker, has been suspended by Bundesliga team Mainz for what the team described as an “unacceptable” social media comment on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Anwar El Ghazi has been “relieved of his training and match-day related duties,” the club announced on its website on Wednesday due to a post he published on Sunday that he has since removed.

It is unclear what was posted in the post or if the athlete will play again for the team.

Mainz spokesperson Silke Bannick declined Wednesday to give further details, saying only that El Ghazi was “released from training and match-day activities. Please understand that we will not comment further beyond the official statement.”

On its website, Mainz said: “In the post, El Ghazi stated an opinion on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East that was deemed unacceptable by the club.

“Prior to making this decision, the club and the player had engaged in an in-depth discussion.”

The 28-year-old El Ghazi, who previously played for PSV Eindhoven, Aston Villa, and Everton, joined Mainz last month. He has made three appearances as a substitute for the team.