Israel-Hamas War: Kanye West’s Name Written On Israeli Missile

Famous American singer, Kanye West’s name has been spotted bodly written on an Israeli missile which is apparently going to be used in the Middle East war.

This was made known by a prominent Israeli mixed-martial artist, MMA, fighter, Haim Gozali.

Gozali, who was once affiliated with Bellator, shared the picture of the missile on his official social media handle.

New Telegraph reports that the MMA star has been very outspoken on the conflict between Israel and Hamas, oftentimes mocking the death of Palestinians over the past few months.

Also, Gozali, in November, had written the names of Muslim UFC fighters including Khabib Nurmagomedov and others who have expressed support for Palestine on a bomb that seemed to be on the frontlines.

However, sharing new photos of some of the missiles apparently in the possession of Israeli soldiers on his X account, Gozali wrote “@kanyewest you don’t like us Jewish. So we don’t like you either.”

The picture captured a shell with the inscription “Kanye West Flying to Gaza Haim Gozali.”

However, it’s unclear if Gozali is the one actually writing the names, or if someone else in the Israeli Defense Forces, IDF, does it on his behalf.