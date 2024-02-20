Israel-Hamas: Truce threatens 2024 budget as oil plunges to $78.70

Nigeria’ 2024 budget has come under threat following the crash of oil prices over rumours of IsraelHamas truce. The Federal Government had based its ₦28.7 trillion budget on oil benchmark price of $77.96 per barrel and of 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd). The 2024 budget was based on foreign exchange benchmark of N800 to a dollar. But with the current fall of the naira, to ₦886.89 per US dollar at the official exchange rate and N1,500/$1 at black market as of Friday 2nd February 2024, Nigeria obviously is struggling to meet its revenue target.

The situation becomes more dicey following the crude oil output level of the country. According to the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) report, Nigeria’s daily crude oil production in December was 1.4 million barrels per day (mbpd) using secondary sources, but using direct communication, it was 1.335mbpd in December. It is still unclear if the country will meet in January and even February the budget benchmark of 1.7mbpd. As of Friday, prices of crude oil fell due to unverified reports of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, coupled with a significant U.S. refinery shutting down due to a power outage. Regardless of assertions from a Qatari official denying the existence of a ceasefire, it was reiterated that Hamas had responded positively to a ceasefire proposal put forth earlier in the week. Price of Brent crude futures dimmed by $1.85, equivalent to 2.5 per cent, to trade at $78.70 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell by $2.03, marking a 2.7 per cent drop to $73.82.

Nigeria’s Bonny light is priced alongside Brent crude. Heightened tensions in the Middle East resulted in an increase in oil prices. Also constant attacks by Yemen-based Houthi forces on vessels navigating the Red Sea have resulted in increased costs and disturbances in global oil trading. Also the Houthi group has affirmed its intention to continue targeting U.S. and British warships, describing the actions as acts of self-defence.