Israel-Hamas Showdown: When Trouble Sleeps…

When trouble sleep Yanga go wake am Wetin him dey fi-nd Palaver, he dey find … – Fela Aníkúlápó Kuti (1972) On the face of it, Afrobeat music star, Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s 1972 hit: Trouble Sleep Yanga Wake Am aptly captures the latest round of violence in the Middle East between the State of Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian Sunni-Islamist fundamentalist organisation.

This is more so as all the many previous attempts at trying to upstage the Jewish state born in 1948 have failed with the assailants repeatedly receiving blood noses. Please, note that I’m not trying to take sides or apportion blames (I believe each has its own share), but would actually love to see both parties coming to the realisation that they have to find a common ground which will enable them to co-exist side by side.

But the need for both Israelis and Palestinians to co-exist is all the more compelling since external forces played a crucial role in forcing the distinctly different peoples to live together in an area of approximately 8,494 square miles, with Gaza occupying only 139 of this compared to Israel’s 8,355 square miles.

While the Palestinians are predominantly Muslims, Israelis are mainly Jewish. Ironically, Jerusalem which, historically, Israel sees as its capital, is a sacred place for Jews, Muslims and Christians and hosts the holiest ground in Judaism, the third-holiest shrine in Islam and major Christian sites linked to the life of Jesus Christ.

The three religions have co-existed in Jerusalem with mixed results, under long-standing agreements that give over- sight of different sectors in the Old City to separate coalitions of Muslim and Christian groups, and to Israeli authorities. Even in the Bible, the issues between the two predominant groups have been well documented. Here, courtesy of the Associated Press (AP), are some facts on the significance of the city to the three religions:

Judaism

The Temple Mount, on a hilltop comwhere the biblical Jewish Temples stood thousands of years ago and is considered the holiest site in Judaism. When Jews pray, they face Jerusalem. Those in Jerusalem face the Temple Mount. The Western Wall, in the heart of the Old City in Jerusalem, is the holiest place where Jews can pray and draw Jews from around the world.

Islam

The Temple Mount is home to the third-holiest site in Islam after Mecca and Medina, and is at the centre of one of the most important moments in Islam: the Prophet Muhammad’s Night Journey and Ascension. According to Islamic teaching, Muhammad was carried by the angel Gabriel on a winged horse from Mecca to Jerusalem’s Noble Sanctuary, where he prayed with other prophets and ascended to Heaven before returning.

“Muhammad saw God face-to-face. Muslims are trying to see God face-toface,” said Omit Safi, a Duke University professor and author of Memories of Muhammad: Why the Prophet Matters. “’It’s simply the defining experience that spiritual seekers are trying to replicate in their own life.” Muslims originally prayed facing the direction of Jerusalem, putting Islam among the Abrahamic traditions of Judaism and Christianity, before reorienting the direction of prayer towards Mecca,” Safi said.

Christianity

The most pivotal developments in the Christian faith occurred in and around Jerusalem. Christian tradition holds that the Church of the Holy Sepulchre is where Jesus was crucified, buried and rose from the dead. The city includes the Garden of Gethsemane, where Jesus prayed and his disciples slept the night before his Crucifixion, among other sites of significance for believers. Christian pilgrims have been visiting the site for centuries. “Jerusalem is important to Christians because Jerusalem was important to Jesus,” said the Rev. James Martin, author of Jesus: A Pilgrimage.

“So much of Jesus’ ministry took place in Jerusalem.” For those of you who might not be aware of the latest trigger in the unending trouble in the region, it was caused by last Saturday’s early morning attack on Israel by Hamas fighters who flooded the Jewish state via land, sea, and air after launching thousands of missiles. The attack completely caught the state – noted for its constant high state of readiness due to being surrounded by foes – completely unaware, allowing Hamas to murder more Jews in one day than at any time since the Holocaust (World War II).

So far, over 1,200 Israelis have been reportedly killed. The Israeli Defence Forces battled the militants for close to three days before they were able to announce that they had been able to neutralise all the Hamas fighters that had invaded their homeland. Of course, the surprise Hamas attack brought massive retaliation from Israel which has bombarded the Gaza Strip, leaving many innocent civilians on the receiving end even though the Jewish state said it was going after the militants. Speaking to troops after the surprise attack, Israeli Defence Minister, Yoav Galant, warned: “We will not allow a reality in which Israeli children are murdered.

I have removed every restriction. We will eliminate anyone who fights us, and use every measure at our disposal.” On his part, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said every Hamas member was “a dead man” after the first meeting of his country’s emergency gov- ernment during the week. Alongside him, opposition figure Benny Gantz said it was “a time for war.” However, sounding a note of caution, US President, Joe Biden, said he had spoken to Netanyahu and made it clear that Israel must “operate by the rules of war.”

Biden said he understood the anger and frustration of the Israeli people but urged Israel to adhere to the principles of the Geneva Conventions. This has been the usual reaction to previous brickbats between the two sides with each side blaming one another. While the end-game is still unknown, however, one thing is certain: by the time the war finally ends, there will be recriminations over the catastrophic failure of Israel’s vaunted intelligence and security services, including Mossad, Shin Bet and others, to prevent the attack in the first place.

While many of the heads of these agencies are likely to go, it may probably see the fall of the Netanyahu government. According to Amit Segal, chief political commentator for Israel’s Channel 12, the surprise would be if Netanyahu’s prime ministership survives. “It would set a national precedent,” he told CNN. “Israeli history has taught us that each and every surprise and crisis led to the collapse of the government.

That was the case in 1973 (after the Yom Kippur War) with Golda Meir, in 1982 with Menachem Begin in the first Lebanon War, and in 2006, with Ehud Olmert, in the second Lebanon War. The clock is ticking.” History certainly provides a useful comparison that unless some concrete solution is worked out between the Palestinians and Israelis, then we should look forward to another Trouble Sleep Yanga Wake Am incident in the future.