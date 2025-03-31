New Telegraph

March 31, 2025
March 31, 2025
Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Back On Table In New Negotiations

The Palestinian militant group Hamas says it supports resuming a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip through a proposal put forward by mediators which would see five more hostages released to Israel in exchange for a 50-day truce.

Khalil al-Hayya, the most senior Hamas leader outside Gaza, said the group had approved a draft deal sent by Egyptian and Qatari mediators.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said it had also received the plan, and submitted a “counter-proposal to the mediators in full co-ordination with the United States”.

If agreed to, the new limited ceasefire agreement could coincide with the Muslim holiday of Eid alFitr which began yesterday, reports the BBC.

On Saturday, Netanyahu’s office said he had held consultations on the ceasefire proposal from the mediators.

