Israel, Hamas Begin Indirect Talks In Egypt On Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan

Israel and Hamas begin their indirect talks in Egypt, aimed at securing a ceasefire in Gaza. Negotiators in Sharm ElSheikh are considering Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan – Hamas has agreed to some but not all conditions.

It’s the closest both sides have come to a deal – but there are several key sticking points, writes our reporter in Jerusalem Tom Bennett.

Earlier yesterday, the Red Cross said it was ready to help return hostages and get aid into Gaza, where Israeli strikes killed 21 Palestinians in the last 24 hours, civil defence says.

Elsewhere, Greta Thunberg has arrived in Greece after Israel said it has deported her and 170 others after a flotilla trying to deliver aid to Gaza was intercepted by Israeli forces last week, reports the BBC.

Meanwhile, polls now consistently show that around 70% of Israelis really want this war to end in exchange for the release of the hostages.

They have become very vocal about it, especially the families of the hostages – organising rallies, issuing press releases, urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take this chance to bring their loved ones home.