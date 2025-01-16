Israel, Hamas Agree To Gaza Ceasefire

Share

Hostage and ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel was reached Wednesday, following more than 15 months of extraordinary bloodshed and violence in Gaza.

The United States (US) outgoing President Joe Biden made this known at a White House briefing, noting that he was deeply satisfied the day has come and called the negotiations some of the toughest of his career.

New Telegraph gathered that the agreement consists of three phases, the first of which includes a complete ceasefire which will begin on 19 January the day before Biden leaves office.

According to Biden, the first phase would involve the withdrawal of Israeli forces from all the populated areas of Gaza, the release of hostages held by Hamas, including women, elderly, and wounded prisoners, and the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

The president said phase two would involve the release of all remaining living hostages, including male soldiers, as well as any remaining Israeli forces withdrawing from Gaza. The temporary ceasefire would become permanent at this stage.

The third phase would include returning the remains of hostages who have been killed to their families and a major reconstruction plan for Gaza.

However, the agreement follows an intense period of meetings and calls over the past several days, including by Biden to the leaders of Israel and mediating partners Qatar and Egypt.

Steve Witkoff, President-elect Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, has also played an instrumental role, meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the weekend to express Trump’s interest in attaining a deal before his inauguration on Monday, January 20.

