Israel-Gaza War Is Creating Humanitarian Crisis – University Don

An International Relations Expert, Dr. Kazeem Agboola has lamented the humanitarian crisis that has erupted as a result of war between Israel and Hamas over the control of Gaza.

Agboola said over 10 thousand people have been killed in both countries while more than two million Palestinians have been displaced since the beginning of the Israeli war on Gaza on October 7, 2023.

Pointedly, Agboola who is a lecturer at a private university in Ondo State said what is happening in Gaza is a horrendous crime against defenseless and innocent women and children, which is being committed with the direct and official support of the United States and other Western countries.

According to him, the remarks made by US President Joe Biden during his visit to the occupied territories earlier this month which said “I have long said: If Israel didn’t exist, we would have to invent it” mean that the Americans are prepared to trample upon the blood of women and children, and the rubble of the Palestinian people’s homes to meet their interests.

Also, he said the efforts by Washington to have the United Nations Security Council pass a resolution that would try to portray Israel’s actions as an instance of “self-defence is uncalled for.

His words “The United States is trying to pursue through a UN Security Council resolution what it has not been able to achieve in the field about supporting the Israelis and meeting its racist interests

“Israel’s relentless bombing of Gaza has damaged half of the besieged enclave’s residential units and displaced 70 percent of the population according to Palestinian officials.”

Quoting the local government’s media office, Agboola said around 165,000 residential units were damaged, with at least 20,000 of them destroyed or made unfit for habitation.

His words “Israel’s military has also ordered 1.1 million people living in Northern Gaza to evacuate their homes, amid signs it is set to ramp up its offensive. The bombing, as well as enforced displacement orders by the army, has pushed over 1.5 million Palestinian people out of their homes.

‘The United Nations has warned such a movement can’t take place without devastating humanitarian consequences as hospitals in the besieged territory are on the brink of collapse.

“Gaza is one of the most densely populated places on Earth, where some 2 million people live in an area of 140 square miles. It has been almost completely cut off from the rest of the world for nearly 17 years. More than half of its population lives in poverty and is food insecure, with nearly 80% of its population relying on humanitarian assistance.

‘Human rights groups have stressed that depriving an occupied population of necessities is a war crime. Palestinian health officials have warned Gaza is rapidly running out of water and electricity, and the population faces severe shortages of food and medicine. They say several hospitals in the besieged territory are under constant bombardment and facing imminent shutdown due to a lack of fuel.

“But in the past 30 days, people around the world have witnessed the application of double standards by the European Union, the United States, and many European countries towards the criminal acts committed by Israel in Gaza.

“Despite the global outcry and demands for a ceasefire from people in the streets, the US and Western decision-makers unfortunately do not heed the people’s wishes.

“The Israeli regime has killed over 11,200 Palestinians, including more than 8,000 women and children, in Gaza since October 7, when it launched its war of aggression in response to an operation carried out inside the occupied territories by the Gaza-based Resistance groups.

“Since then, hundreds of thousands have joined rallies across the US and Europe, trying to have their respective governments press the Israeli regime into ceasing its aggression against the besieged Palestinian territory.

“Western governments, led by the United States, have, however, stopped short of drawing any red lines for the regime, which has vowed to wage a long war against Gaza. Other allies have also refused to throw their weight behind the United Nations Security Council resolutions that called for a ceasefire.

“While strongly criticizing the US positions on the Israeli regime’s crimes in Gaza, it is believed the United States has displayed bias to such an extent that even some of its regional allies do not view it as qualified for mediation.”